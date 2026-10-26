Starkey's Omega AI+ offers up to 51-hour battery, fall alerts
Technology
Starkey just dropped the Omega AI+, a next-generation hearing aid that runs up to 51 hours on certain rechargeable models on a single charge, with battery life varying by device and usage.
It's loaded with AI that not only boosts sound quality but also includes fall-related alerts, so you get both better hearing and extra peace of mind.
Omega AI+ clarifies speech, supports Auracast
Omega AI+ uses deep neural networks to make voices clearer and cut out background noise automatically; no fiddling with settings needed.
It also tracks your sleep quality and supports Auracast, a Bluetooth audio-broadcast technology that helps users listen to compatible broadcasts in places such as airports and theaters.