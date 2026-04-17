Startups license internal emails and code through SimpleClosure's Asset Hub Technology Apr 17, 2026

Some startups facing tough times are now making money by selling their own internal data: think emails and Slack chats.

These deals can go as high as $100,000, with companies like SimpleClosure stepping in to help manage the process.

Their new platform, Asset Hub, lets startups license out things like source code and internal messages to interested buyers.