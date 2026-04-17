Startups license internal emails and code through SimpleClosure's Asset Hub
Technology
Some startups facing tough times are now making money by selling their own internal data: think emails and Slack chats.
These deals can go as high as $100,000, with companies like SimpleClosure stepping in to help manage the process.
Their new platform, Asset Hub, lets startups license out things like source code and internal messages to interested buyers.
AI training raises employee privacy concerns
This insider data is being snapped up to train advanced AI models that need real-world examples, especially for simulating workplace tasks.
But not everyone is thrilled: privacy experts warn that using employee conversations for AI could put people's private information at risk.