Startups unveil AWS built AI at India AI Impact Summit

Startups use tech for public benefit

From Yulu's shared electric vehicles and Ultraviolette's work redefining rides through engineering, software, and real-time intelligence to Ultrahuman's personalized health tools using biometrics (and even The Plane Co.'s flying taxi ideas), these startups are tackling real-world problems with smart solutions.

It's all about using tech for everyone's benefit, echoing the summit's focus on Sarvajan Hitaye, Sarvajan Sukhaye and supporting India's Viksit Bharat vision.