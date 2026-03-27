Startups unveil AWS built AI at India AI Impact Summit
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, startups rolled out some seriously impressive tech built on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Projects like Sarvam AI (building foundational models tailored for India's languages and scale) and BharatGen (advancing sovereign AI capabilities for national research, governance, and public innovation) are working on powerful AI models, all under the theme Bharat builds on AWS, Desh se Duniya ke Liye.
Startups use tech for public benefit
From Yulu's shared electric vehicles and Ultraviolette's work redefining rides through engineering, software, and real-time intelligence to Ultrahuman's personalized health tools using biometrics (and even The Plane Co.'s flying taxi ideas), these startups are tackling real-world problems with smart solutions.
It's all about using tech for everyone's benefit, echoing the summit's focus on Sarvajan Hitaye, Sarvajan Sukhaye and supporting India's Viksit Bharat vision.