Steam games infected with malware, FBI seeks victims
Technology
The FBI is investigating a hacker who slipped malware into Steam games like BlockBlasters and Tokenova, both linked to the same developer over the past two years.
These games looked legitimate, but actually delivered harmful software.
The FBI is now asking anyone who downloaded these titles to come forward, raising real concerns about game safety on Steam.
Hidden malware issues on Steam
This isn't the first time Steam has faced hidden malware issues.
Last year, several simple-looking games also secretly compromised users before being pulled down.
It's a reminder for everyone to stay alert when downloading new games and for platforms like Steam to keep tightening their security.