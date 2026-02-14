Steam now lets you add your hardware specs to reviews
What's the story
Valve, the company behind popular gaming platform Steam, has introduced a new feature in its latest client beta update. The update lets users add their hardware specifications directly into game reviews. This is a major change from the previous method where users had to manually include this information in their review text. The new feature is expected to make user reviews more informative and helpful for other gamers.
User experience
New checkbox in review section
The new feature comes as a checkbox next to the text box where users write their reviews. If a user leaves this box checked, their hardware specs will be automatically included in the review. This could help explain why certain performance issues are occurring, especially if they're due to a player's hardware rather than an issue with the game itself.
Data sharing
Option to share anonymized framerate data
The latest beta update also gives users the option to share their anonymized framerate data with Valve. According to the update notes, this data will be "stored without connection to your Steam account" and used for monitoring game compatibility and improving Steam. However, it's worth noting that this feature is currently limited to "devices running SteamOS," Valve's Linux-based operating system for the Steam Deck.