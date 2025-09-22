Stem cells could help stroke recovery, at least in mice
Scientists from the University of Zurich and USC just showed that human neural stem cells can actually help generate new neurons and support brain repair processes after a stroke—at least in mice.
Their 2025 study found these transplants not only created new working neurons, but also helped mice move better.
It's early days, but this could open up new hope for people living with lasting effects from strokes.
Mice got stem cell transplants after the brain had stabilized
Mice got stem cell transplants after the brain had stabilized following a stroke.
Over five weeks, most of the cells survived and turned into neurons that linked up with existing brain cells.
The treatment also triggered new blood vessels to grow, cut down inflammation, and made the blood-brain barrier stronger.
Researchers saw real improvements in how well the mice could walk and use their paws compared to those without treatment.
While results are promising, scientists still need to figure out
Neuroscientist Christian Tackenberg emphasized how this study tracked cell survival and connections over time—not just right after transplant like older research.
While results are promising for repairing lost brain function in stroke patients someday, scientists still need to figure out how to keep things safe and control exactly when and where these cells are added.