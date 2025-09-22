Stem cells could help stroke recovery, at least in mice

Mice got stem cell transplants after the brain had stabilized

Mice got stem cell transplants after the brain had stabilized following a stroke.

Over five weeks, most of the cells survived and turned into neurons that linked up with existing brain cells.

The treatment also triggered new blood vessels to grow, cut down inflammation, and made the blood-brain barrier stronger.

Researchers saw real improvements in how well the mice could walk and use their paws compared to those without treatment.