On the mobile app, navigate to 'Bill Payment by BBPS', select 'Piped Gas', enter your customer ID, and choose your payment method.

If you prefer the website, go to 'Recharge & Pay Bills', select 'Piped Gas', input your customer ID, and proceed to payment.

How to pay your piped gas bill via Paytm

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:56 am Dec 22, 202411:56 am

What's the story In today's fast-paced world, it can be difficult to find time for daily chores like paying bills. But, thanks to platforms like Paytm, the task has become easier than ever, allowing users to pay their piped gas bills online. Not only is the service quick and secure, it also comes with cashback rewards. You can easily make these payments from home or on the go. Let's see how to do so.

Procedure

Step-by-step guide to pay gas bill on Paytm app

To pay your gas bill through the Paytm mobile app, open the app and head over to 'Bill Payment by BBPS.' Click on 'My bills' then scroll down to 'Home Bills' and tap on 'Piped Gas.' Now, select your gas provider. Enter your customer ID and tap on 'Proceed' to pay the bill amount. Choose the mode of payment from Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI. Make your payment and you're done.

Alternative method

Paying bill via Paytm website

If you prefer Paytm website, follow these steps: Head over to 'Recharge & Pay Bills' section on Paytm's official site. Click on 'All Payment Services' and then on 'Piped Gas.' Scroll down to choose your gas provider. Enter your customer ID. Click on 'Proceed' to check gas bill amount. Choose mode of payment from Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking etc., and pay.