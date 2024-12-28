Summarize Simplifying... In short Paytm's 'Security Shield' is a feature that enhances account security by requiring a passcode or biometric authentication to access the app.

It activates when a new user logs in and can be enabled using your phone's screen lock.

This shield is designed to protect users from digital threats like fraud and hacking, safeguarding sensitive data like banking details.

What is Paytm's 'Security Shield' and how to activate it

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:53 pm Dec 28, 202403:53 pm

What's the story Paytm, one of the leading players in the digital payments sector, has an innovative security feature - 'Paytm Security Shield.' The measure comes as a way to protect your banking and personal information from online frauds and thefts. Basically, the shield serves as an additional layer of protection against unauthorized access to the Paytm app. Here's how it works.

Functionality

How does it work?

The Paytm Security Shield is a feature that comes for all Paytm customers. It gets activated whenever a new user logs into the app. You can enable this shield just by using your phone's screen lock, adding an extra layer of security to your account. The feature prevents anyone other than the actual owner from using the application, requiring entry of passcode or biometric authentication like fingerprint sensor or face lock.

Protection

A strong safeguard against digital threats

The Paytm Security Shield is aimed at protecting the users from digital fraud, theft, and hacking. It is especially important for protecting filled banking details, financial information, and other sensitive data. The feature comes on the screen as soon as a user has installed and launched the Paytm app. The screen shows different mandatory shield pop-ups for people with and without phone locks.

Activation

How to enable Paytm Security Shield?

To activate Paytm Security Shield, users have to install and launch the Paytm app. After logging in, they will see an option for enabling this feature. By clicking on 'Enable,' they can activate the shield and will have to enter a passcode or provide biometric authentication such as face ID or fingerprint to access the application. This way, only authorized individuals have access to their Paytm accounts, enhancing security against potential digital threats.