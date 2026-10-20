Steve Wozniak signed Apple-1 fetches $1.15 million after 28-minute bidding war

The Apple-1 was the company's very first product back in 1976, hand-built by Wozniak and marketed by Jobs in their garage days.

Only fewer than 75 verified Apple-1 machines are still around, making them ultra-collectible.

This one came with its original manual, some extra hardware, and even an invite to the Apple I Owners Club, showing just how far Apple has come from its humble beginnings to today's $4 trillion tech giant.