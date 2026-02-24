Stop taking advice from older people: Sam Altman to youth
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks the biggest mistake young people make today is relying too much on advice from older generations.
Speaking at a recent event, he encouraged youth to trust their instincts and adapt quickly, since traditional career advice often doesn't fit our fast-changing, AI-powered world.
New jobs in the AI era
Altman pointed out that while AI will replace some jobs, it's also creating new ones faster than ever—many of which don't exist today.
He highlighted how AI is shaking up fields like education and healthcare, and said students should get comfortable with experimenting and learning as they go.
Altman's thoughts on India's AI landscape
He urged students to play with AI daily and not be afraid of failing—"My willingness to fail allows me to succeed," he shared.
Altman also praised India's booming interest in AI and appreciated PM Modi's push to make tech accessible for everyone.