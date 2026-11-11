Stopping Ozempic-like drugs might cause heart attack or stroke: Study
What's the story
A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health, Europe has found that discontinuing GLP-1 receptor agonists, popular drugs for diabetes and weight loss, may nearly double the risk of a heart attack, stroke, or death. The research involved over 80,000 people with type 2 diabetes and examined their cardiovascular outcomes after stopping these medications.
Research findings
Discontinuation linked to higher incidence of cardiovascular events
The study found that people who stopped taking GLP-1 drugs had much higher rate of non-fatal heart attacks, non-fatal strokes, or death from any cause.
The combined incidence was four events per 100 people annually among those who stopped treatment, against two events per 100 people among those who continued.
Deaths from any cause occurred at an annual rate of approximately 2.2 per 100 people among those who discontinued treatment, compared with 0.5 per 100 people among those who continued.
Obesity factor
Findings more pronounced in obese patients
The study also found that the link between stopping treatment and negative outcomes was stronger among those with obesity.
This suggests that patients who are both obese and have type 2 diabetes may be at an even greater risk of experiencing cardiovascular events or death if they stop taking their GLP-1 medications.
Discontinuation causes
Reasons for discontinuation and implications
GLP-1 receptor agonists are commonly prescribed to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity.
They lower blood sugar levels and body weight but are often discontinued due to gastrointestinal side effects, high costs, concerns about adverse effects, and the burden of continued medication.
Previous studies have also linked discontinuation with weight regain and worsening cardiometabolic risk factors such as blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol.
Future studies
Limitations and considerations in the research
The researchers stressed that their findings don't prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship between stopping GLP-1 drugs and an increased risk of cardiovascular events.
They called for more prospective studies to determine if discontinuation directly increases cardiovascular risk or identifies patients with a higher underlying risk.
The study's findings may not apply to those taking GLP-1 drugs solely for weight management without type 2 diabetes.