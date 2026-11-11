Stopping Ozempic-like drugs might cause heart attack or stroke: Study

The study found that people who stopped taking GLP-1 drugs had much higher rate of non-fatal heart attacks, non-fatal strokes, or death from any cause.

The combined incidence was four events per 100 people annually among those who stopped treatment, against two events per 100 people among those who continued.

Deaths from any cause occurred at an annual rate of approximately 2.2 per 100 people among those who discontinued treatment, compared with 0.5 per 100 people among those who continued.