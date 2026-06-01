Strique launches AI platform for D2C at Meta Day 2026

Live data automatically improves ad performance

What's cool is Strique uses live data to keep improving revenue and ad performance automatically.

Since its latest version launch, over 500 signups within the first 30 days have signed up: INC5 saw a 21% jump in ROAS in six weeks, CottonWorld boosted revenue by 36%, and Crimzon by 32%.

Co-founder Vatsal Rajgor says the platform helps lean teams automate their work and learn from every campaign, setting a new standard for smart direct-to-consumer marketing.