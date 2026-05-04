Study: AI recruitment tools prefer AI-generated resumes over human ones

Most resumes screened by AI

AI is now used in some part of the hiring process at around 87% of companies, and most resumes never make it to a real recruiter.

Meanwhile, nearly 68% of workers use AI tools to help write resumes, and those who do are up to 60% more likely to get shortlisted if employers use the same tech.

Experts say this "self preference" bias means we need stronger bias checks and real people involved in hiring decisions so everyone gets a fair shot.