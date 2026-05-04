Study: AI recruitment tools prefer AI-generated resumes over human ones
Turns out, if you let AI screen your resume, it really likes resumes written by ... other AIs.
A new study shows that recruitment tools powered by AI pick AI-generated resumes over human-written ones, even when they're basically the same quality.
In some tests, these systems chose the AI versions more than 95% of the time, raising questions about whether the process is fair for everyone.
Most resumes screened by AI
AI is now used in some part of the hiring process at around 87% of companies, and most resumes never make it to a real recruiter.
Meanwhile, nearly 68% of workers use AI tools to help write resumes, and those who do are up to 60% more likely to get shortlisted if employers use the same tech.
Experts say this "self preference" bias means we need stronger bias checks and real people involved in hiring decisions so everyone gets a fair shot.