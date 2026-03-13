Study: Antibiotics can alter gut microbiome for years

Research team is now working to identify which gut microbiomes are most susceptible to disruption

Not all antibiotics are equal here: penicillin V was linked to more short-lasting changes in gut bacteria, but others like clindamycin and fluoroquinolones can shake things up for much longer.

The team looked at nearly 15,000 adults' microbiomes using national health data.

As Tove Fall, professor of molecular epidemiology and principal investigator, put it, understanding these effects helps doctors pick medications that are gentler on our guts when possible.

The researchers are now collecting additional samples to clarify recovery time and identify which gut microbiomes are most susceptible to disruption.