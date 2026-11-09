Study: extreme El Nino drives over 100,000 heat deaths yearly
A new study says extreme El Nino years are behind more than 100,000 extra heat-related deaths every year.
This year's El Nino, which scientists call a likely once-in-a-millennium event, has already shaken up marine life and triggered wild weather, with the biggest impact expected in December.
The research highlights how climate change is becoming a real public health issue.
El Nino widens global health gaps
After looking at data from more than 100 countries, researchers found these powerful El Nino years bring a spike of about 107,035 heat deaths, even though cold-related deaths drop by around 112,681.
Still, lead author Natalia Shartova points out that this doesn't make up for the overall harm caused.
The study also shows how events like El Nino hit poorer regions harder and widen health gaps worldwide.