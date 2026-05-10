Study finds 40% of checked AI-built apps leaking user data
Technology
A new study says thousands of apps built with AI tools like Lovable, Replit, Base44, and Netlify are putting users' sensitive information at risk.
Thousands of apps checked, 40% were leaking such as medical records, financial details, company documents—even private chatbot chats—because they had zero security in place.
Report: 'vibe coding' skips basic security
The report points out that these "vibe coding" tools make launching an app super easy but often skip basic safety steps.
Some platforms didn't comment on the findings; others said creators need to set up their own security.
As RedAccess co-founder Dor Zvi put it, "This is one of the biggest events ever where people are exposing corporate or other sensitive information to anyone in the world."