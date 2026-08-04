Study finds 6-in-one hexavalent vaccine could simplify India's immunization program
A new study says bringing a hexavalent (six-in-one) vaccine into India's Universal Immunization Program could make things much simpler.
This single shot protects against six diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Hepatitis B, and Hib, so children would need fewer injections.
That means less stress for frontline health workers and smoother logistics for the system.
Hexavalent costs could be offset
Even though the hexavalent vaccine starts out pricier, researchers think costs could even out if prices drop by half, thanks to savings on operations and logistics.
Previous stakeholder research cited by the authors found that caregivers generally preferred fewer injectable vaccines during each visit, which could boost convenience for children and caregivers and ease the workload of frontline health workers.
These findings are set to help shape future decisions about how India handles vaccinations going forward.