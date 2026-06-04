Study finds 93% of jobs can use AI already
A new study reveals that AI is shaking up the job world way faster than anyone expected.
Turns out, 93% of jobs can now use AI in some form, and almost one-third have already seen major changes in how work gets done.
What's wild is that these shifts were supposed to happen by 2032, but they're here already.
Multimodal AI aids trades and fieldwork
AI isn't just for tech or office gigs anymore. It's moving into skilled trades and field jobs too.
Tools like advanced multimodal AI systems are helping with things like visual analysis and repair planning, so people can spend more time on what matters most in their roles.
Researchers urge operational rethink, training investment
Researchers say companies need to rethink how they operate and invest in training if they want to make the most of this rapid AI growth.
It's a big chance for fresh ideas and innovation if businesses are ready to adapt.