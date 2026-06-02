Study finds Aedes aegypti mosquitoes associate DEET smell with blood
Technology
Turns out, mosquitoes are getting smarter about DEET, the go-to repellent.
A new study found that after just three encounters with DEET while feeding, 60% of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes (the ones that spread dengue and Zika) started linking its smell to finding human blood.
So, unless the repellent is really strong, they might actually be more likely to bite if they sniff it again.
Claudio Lazzari urges reapplying DEET
Researchers say this learning trick is similar to Pavlov's famous experiments with dogs.
As DEET fades on your skin, mosquitoes may get even better at connecting its scent with a meal.
But don't ditch DEET: Claudio Lazzari from the University of Tours reminds us it "It saves lives!"
Just remember to reapply often for best protection.