Study finds Aedes aegypti mosquitoes associate DEET smell with blood Technology Jun 02, 2026

Turns out, mosquitoes are getting smarter about DEET, the go-to repellent.

A new study found that after just three encounters with DEET while feeding, 60% of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes (the ones that spread dengue and Zika) started linking its smell to finding human blood.

So, unless the repellent is really strong, they might actually be more likely to bite if they sniff it again.