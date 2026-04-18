Study finds AI chatbots wrong in 80% of medical cases

Researchers warn AI health advice unsafe

Researchers say these AI models tend to skip proper clinical reasoning and jump too quickly to conclusions.

Marc Succi from Massachusetts General Hospital put it simply: "Despite continued improvements, off-the-shelf large language models are not ready for unsupervised clinical-grade deployment,"

Still, about 66 million Americans are using AI for health advice, with some citing cost, time, or access barriers.

But here's the catch: one in 10 users have gotten potentially unsafe advice from these tools, highlighting why good oversight is so important as more people turn to AI for health questions.