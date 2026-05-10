Study finds asteroid deflection could threaten Moon and lunar bases
Technology
Trying to stop asteroids from hitting Earth might actually put the Moon at risk, according to a new study.
Researchers found that if we break up an incoming asteroid, some debris could slam into the Moon and send lunar material flying into space.
This could create a hazardous zone around the Moon, making things tricky for future lunar bases.
Aaron Rosengren warns Kessler syndrome threat
Aaron Rosengren of the University of California, San Diego, points out that all this debris could set off Kessler syndrome, a chain reaction of satellite crashes that would mess up GPS, the internet, weather forecasts, and more for centuries.
The takeaway? We need smart ways to spot and deflect dangerous asteroids early on, so we protect both Earth and our lunar neighbor.