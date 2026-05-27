Study finds big tech can earn $1.08 million per American lifetime
Ever wondered how much your online life is worth? A new study says big tech companies can make up to $1.08 million from just one American's web activity over a lifetime.
The research, which looked at 150 companies like Amazon and Tesla, found that AI firms such as Surge AI rake in even more, over $136,000 per user every year, while nearly $18,000 is the annualized value of Americans's personal data tied to the top estimate.
Most users ignore cookie consent
Most people don't bother with cookie consent forms, so these companies collect tons of data without much pushback.
The report points out that US users have the world's most valuable data, worth way more than users in Europe or elsewhere.
For example, Amazon alone stands to make about $1,227 each year from its users' data.