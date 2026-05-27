Study finds big tech can earn $1.08 million per American lifetime Technology May 27, 2026

Ever wondered how much your online life is worth? A new study says big tech companies can make up to $1.08 million from just one American's web activity over a lifetime.

The research, which looked at 150 companies like Amazon and Tesla, found that AI firms such as Surge AI rake in even more, over $136,000 per user every year, while nearly $18,000 is the annualized value of Americans's personal data tied to the top estimate.