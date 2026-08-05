Study finds ChatGPT stories rated higher than human-written tales
Turns out, AI can write a pretty good story, maybe even better than humans, at least according to a new study published August 5, 2026.
Researchers had 1,682 adults read and rate short stories written by both humans and ChatGPT. Surprisingly, the AI stories scored higher for quality and absorbing.
To keep things interesting, some stories were labeled with the wrong author to see if people's opinions changed.
Study participants prefer perceived human authorship
Even though AI's writing got better ratings overall, people tended to prefer the stories they thought were written by humans, showing we're still drawn to that human touch.
Most readers couldn't reliably tell who wrote what (accuracy hovered around 40% to 52%).
The study also found that folks who had more positive attitudes toward AI gave higher ratings to stories they were told were produced by ChatGPT, and that greater expertise with AI systems was linked to how accurately participants guessed.
Still, Deena Skolnick Weisberg said, "Humans write as a form of creative self-expression or to challenge ourselves, or to make sense of our experiences. The fact that AI can generate human-like stories doesn't change any of that."