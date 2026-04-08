Study finds Earth's nights 16% brighter as electrification spreads
A new study says Earth's nights have gotten 16% brighter in just eight years, mostly because more cities and towns, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, now have better access to electricity.
While some places are lighting up, Europe is actually working to dim things down with energy-saving moves.
US leads global night brightness
The US leads the world in nighttime brightness, with China and India close behind.
Countries like Somalia and Cambodia are also shining more thanks to improved energy access.
But places facing conflict, like Yemen and Afghanistan, have seen their lights dim due to damaged infrastructure.
Europe cuts nighttime glow 4%
Europe stands out for lowering its nighttime glow by 4%, mainly by switching to LEDs and cutting unnecessary streetlights (France is leading on this front).
The study highlights how our planet's nightscape is changing fast as countries balance growth with sustainability.