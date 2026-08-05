Study finds Earth's warming nearly twice as fast since 2015

Researchers Stefan Rahmstorf, a researcher at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, and Grant Foster, a retired statistician formerly at Tempo Analytics, say this surge isn't just natural ups and downs. It's driven by human activity.

Going past the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark could mean more extreme weather, damaged coral reefs, melting permafrost, and trouble for ocean currents.

Rahmstorf puts it simply: "How quickly the Earth continues to warm ultimately depends on how rapidly we reduce global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels to zero."

The message? We need urgent action to avoid lasting damage to our planet.