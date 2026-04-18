Study finds end of life dreams bring comfort, stir fears
Technology
A new study found that people nearing the end of life often have vivid dreams or visions, usually about reconnecting with loved ones who have died.
Researchers say these experiences can bring comfort, but sometimes also stir up old fears.
Elisa Rabitti: recognizing ELDVs eases acceptance
Lead researcher Elisa Rabitti shared that many patients keep these dreams to themselves, worried they'll be misunderstood.
She believes recognizing these end-of-life dreams and visions (ELDVs) could help people feel less alone and make it a little easier to come to terms with what's ahead.