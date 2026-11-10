Study finds Haloferax volcanii thrives in Martian salty anoxic conditions
Scientists just showed that an Earth microbe, Haloferax volcanii, can actually thrive in conditions similar to those on Mars: think no oxygen and super salty surroundings.
The study, published Thursday, suggests that if microbes like this can survive here, maybe something similar could be living on Mars right now.
Martian chemicals sustained growth 160 days
Unlike earlier short-term studies, these microbes lasted 160 days using Martian-like chemicals (like nitrate and perchlorate) to live and even reproduce.
Co-lead author Adam Robinson called the results "Far fewer have been able to combine these conditions together and show that microorganisms can actively grow." hinting that future Mars missions might want to look for living microbes, not just fossils.
This could totally change how we search for life beyond Earth.