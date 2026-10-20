Study finds honey bee hives use substances to protect young
Technology
Turns out, honey bee hives are pretty smart when it comes to staying healthy.
A new study found that bees use a mix of natural substances, like propolis, honey, and fermented pollen, plus clever hive organization to protect themselves and their young from diseases.
Floral diversity strengthens hive disease resistance
What bees collect depends on the flowers around them, so hives in areas with lots of different plants end up stronger against diseases than those surrounded by just one crop.
The takeaway? Keeping habitats diverse isn't just good for bees, it may help support healthy colonies and provide materials for their chemical defenses.