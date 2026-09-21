Study finds humans crossed 7 planetary boundaries past safe limits
Technology
A major new study just revealed that humans have pushed seven of Earth's nine key "planetary boundaries" (basically, the limits that keep our planet livable) past their safe zones.
Scientists say this covers things like climate change and loss of natural habitats, and it is based on the planetary boundaries process established in 2009.
Scientists blame pollution and habitat destruction
The main culprits? Pollution and destroying habitats.
The only bright spots: we have made some progress on fixing the ozone layer, but atmospheric aerosols, which can form air pollution, are still a problem in several regions of the world.
The scientists behind the report are urging quick action. Released during New York's Climate Week, the report calls for everyone to speak up as climate threats grow.