Study finds Manus model automates 2.5% of $10,000 freelance jobs

Among the models tested, Manus led the pack but completed just 2.5% of tasks. Others like Grok 4, Sonnet 4.5, GPT-5, ChatGPT agent, and Gemini 2.5 Pro scored even lower. Gemini finished less than 1%.

The researchers pointed out that current AIs struggle especially with learning new things and handling visual tasks.

Still, they noted progress is happening: "While absolute automation rates are low, our analysis shows that models are steadily improving and that progress on these complex tasks is measurable," the researchers said.