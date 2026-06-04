Study finds mosquitoes associate DEET smell with blood and sugar Technology Jun 04, 2026

Turns out, mosquitoes are getting smarter about DEET, the widely used bug repellent most people use.

Scientists found that after repeated exposure, mosquitoes start linking the smell of DEET with rewards like blood or sugar.

Instead of avoiding it, they actually get drawn to it, which could make DEET less effective over time.