Study finds sperm whale codas share features with human speech

Two learned sperm whale click types

Researchers discovered that whale clicks come in two main types, kind of like the vowels 'a' and 'i' in our languages.

Some codas are made up of longer 'a' clicks, while others use shorter or longer 'i' clicks.

The cool part? These differences aren't just natural: they seem to be learned, which is uncommon among animal communication systems, and makes sperm whale communication surprisingly complex.