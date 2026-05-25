Study finds sperm whale codas share features with human speech
Technology
Turns out, sperm whales might have more in common with us than we realized, at least when it comes to talking.
A new study found that these ocean giants use special click patterns called "codas" that aren't just random sounds: they actually share some key features with human speech.
Two learned sperm whale click types
Researchers discovered that whale clicks come in two main types, kind of like the vowels 'a' and 'i' in our languages.
Some codas are made up of longer 'a' clicks, while others use shorter or longer 'i' clicks.
The cool part? These differences aren't just natural: they seem to be learned, which is uncommon among animal communication systems, and makes sperm whale communication surprisingly complex.