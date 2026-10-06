Study finds top AI 2.5% success on $10,000 freelance tasks
Technology
Turns out, AI isn't quite ready to take over your freelance side hustles just yet.
A study by researchers found that top AI models managed only a 2.5% success rate on tasks like game development and data analysis, tasks that, when performed by actual people, cost $10,000 and took more than 100 hours to complete.
Researchers cite weak vision and memory
Even the best performer, Manus, only hit a 2.5% success rate.
The researchers pointed out that current AIs have trouble with creative work and complex problem-solving, mainly because they lack strong visual skills and long-term memory.