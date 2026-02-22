Study finds you can solve puzzles in your dreams

How the study was conducted

Twenty experienced lucid dreamers took part, each spending a few minutes with unique soundtracks for different puzzles before bed.

During REM sleep, some of these sounds were replayed, and while 75% of participants reported dreaming about fragments or ideas related to the unsolved puzzles in general, only 12 of 20 participants showed increased dream incorporation specifically tied to the cued puzzles.

Among those 12 participants whose dreams incorporated the cued puzzles, they not only dreamed more about the targeted puzzles but also solved them much more often than those whose dreams did not incorporate the cues.