Study: Gen Z uses AI over half time trust slipping
Technology
A new study shows Gen Z (ages 14 to 29) are using AI tools just over half of the time, but their trust in the tech is dropping.
Many are worried about AI leading to job losses, especially for entry-level roles, and nearly half feel the risks now outweigh the benefits.
Gen Z values AI skills cautiously
Even with these worries, many still see learning AI skills as important for school and nearly half for future jobs.
At the same time, they're careful: many are concerned about how AI could affect creativity and critical thinking.
Overall, Gen Z seems to be keeping a balanced, thoughtful approach as they figure out where AI fits into their lives.