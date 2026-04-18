Study links anemia to greater dementia risk and Alzheimer's biomarkers
Technology
A new study out this week suggests that having anemia could raise your chances of developing dementia later in life.
Researchers followed more than 2,200 older adults for dementia and found those with anemia had a greater risk of getting dementia.
People with anemia also showed higher levels of Alzheimer's-related biomarkers in their blood.
Iron deficiency common worldwide
Iron deficiency, the main cause of anemia, is very common worldwide.
In India alone, more than half of women aged 15 to 49 are anemic, and many young people globally are at risk too.
The takeaway? Keeping an eye on your iron levels might be more important for your brain health than you think.