'Human-induced climate change' played role in Nepal-Tibet floods, study finds

Scientists believe the floods were caused by a collapse of a rock wall and glacier ice near the peak of Langtang Lirung, a mountain on Nepal's side of the Himalayas.

According to data from the United States Geological Survey, the collapsing debris struck the bottom of a valley with enough force to register as a magnitude 5.2 earthquake.

On Wednesday, Nepali authorities revised the number of missing persons from 5,179 to 6,150. The death toll still stands at around 1,400.