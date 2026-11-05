Study links energy drinks to heart problems in ages 18-34
Heads up if you're a fan of energy drinks: new research shows a pretty clear link between these drinks and heart problems in people aged 18 to 34.
The study, based on US Food and Drug Administration records from the past several years, found that young adults who consume energy drinks face more cardiac events.
These findings will be shared at the American Heart Association's big conference this week.
Author Sai Samayamanthula urges caffeine caution
Cardiac arrest was reported 11 times more often in connection with caffeine- and stimulant-containing products. Reports involving energy drinks were also much more likely to mention heart attacks or abnormal rhythms.
Study author Sai Samayamanthula suggests keeping an eye on your caffeine intake, since current guidelines from the American Heart Association recommend a daily limit of 400 mg of caffeine, but two cans of some energy drinks on the market are more than that amount.
He also encourages doctors to ask about energy drink use if young patients come in with chest pain or palpitations, reminding us that "Individuals who consume energy drinks or other stimulant-containing supplements regularly can quickly exceed the recommended daily limit for caffeine, so it's important for people to know that there may be a risk of cardiovascular harm with these products."