Study links high-dose flu shot to lower Alzheimer's risk
A new study suggests that getting a high-dose flu shot could do more than just protect against the flu: it might also help lower your chances of developing Alzheimer's disease.
Researchers looked at health records from nearly 165,000 people aged 65 and older and found those who got the high-dose vaccine had up to a 22% lower risk of Alzheimer's over the following two years compared to people who got the standard shot.
Findings back CDC high-dose advice
The effect was even bigger (almost 55% lower risk) when compared to people who skipped the flu shot altogether.
Women seemed to benefit most, but researchers say other health factors could play a role too.
While they caution that more long-term research is needed, these findings back up CDC advice for older adults: the high-dose flu vaccine isn't just about fighting off the flu (it could be good news for your brain as you age).