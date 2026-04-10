Study links higher vitamin D in 30s to less tau

No amyloid-beta link found, trials needed

The team didn't find a link between vitamin D and another Alzheimer's protein (amyloid-beta), but the connection with tau is promising.

Martin David Mulligan of the University of Galway says these results suggest that higher vitamin D levels in midlife may offer protection against developing these tau deposits in the brain and that low vitamin D levels could potentially be a risk factor that could be modified and treated to reduce the risk of dementia.

He adds that more clinical trials are needed to see if taking supplements could really help lower dementia risk by changing how these proteins build up in the brain.