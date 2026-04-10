Study links higher vitamin D in 30s to less tau
A new study suggests that having more vitamin D in your 30s could mean fewer harmful tau proteins, linked to Alzheimer's, in your brain years later.
Researchers tracked nearly 800 people and found those with higher vitamin D at age 39 had less tau buildup on brain scans taken about 16 years down the line.
So, vitamin D might actually play a part in protecting your brain as you age.
No amyloid-beta link found, trials needed
The team didn't find a link between vitamin D and another Alzheimer's protein (amyloid-beta), but the connection with tau is promising.
Martin David Mulligan of the University of Galway says these results suggest that higher vitamin D levels in midlife may offer protection against developing these tau deposits in the brain and that low vitamin D levels could potentially be a risk factor that could be modified and treated to reduce the risk of dementia.
He adds that more clinical trials are needed to see if taking supplements could really help lower dementia risk by changing how these proteins build up in the brain.