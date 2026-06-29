Study links IRS 13 stellar winds to Sagittarius A cavity
Astronomers have found clues about what caused a mysterious empty space near Sagittarius A*, the giant black hole at our galaxy's center.
The leading hypothesis suggests that centuries ago, powerful winds from massive stars in the IRS 13 cluster may have blown away gas and dust, leaving behind this cosmic cavity.
The new study sheds light on how even smaller forces can shape such an extreme part of space.
Scientists view cavity as time capsule
This cavity isn't just empty: it's actually a leftover from past stellar activity, with no stars currently inside.
Scientists now see it as a kind of time capsule that shows how stars once moved and interacted around Sagittarius A*.
The team hopes to keep digging into how these ancient stellar winds stirred up the region, helping us better understand our galaxy's wild center.