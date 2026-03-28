Study links small daily changes to 10% lower cardiovascular risk Technology Mar 28, 2026

Turns out, small tweaks to your daily routine might make a real difference for your heart.

A new study suggests that sleeping an extra 11 minutes per night, when combined with about 4.5 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and an additional quarter-cup of vegetables daily, was associated with a 10% lower risk of major cardiovascular events (including heart attack, stroke and heart failure).

And if you add about 4.5 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and about a quarter-cup more vegetables per day to your day, you're doing even better.