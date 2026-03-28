Study links small daily changes to 10% lower cardiovascular risk
Turns out, small tweaks to your daily routine might make a real difference for your heart.
A new study suggests that sleeping an extra 11 minutes per night, when combined with about 4.5 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and an additional quarter-cup of vegetables daily, was associated with a 10% lower risk of major cardiovascular events (including heart attack, stroke and heart failure).
And if you add about 4.5 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and about a quarter-cup more vegetables per day to your day, you're doing even better.
Lifestyle shifts cut cardiovascular risk 50%+
Researchers found that bigger lifestyle shifts, like consistently getting enough sleep and moving regularly, can slash heart risks by over half.
As Dr. Nicholas Koemel puts it, small cumulative changes really add up for your heart.
Emily McGrath from the British Heart Foundation agrees that these are practical strategies we can all use.
So yeah, little steps count!