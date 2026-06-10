Study: melting glaciers and ice sheets are slowing Earth's rotation

One extra hour requires 200 million years

Right now, days are stretching by about 1.33 milliseconds per century. If greenhouse gas emissions keep rising, that could double to 2.62 milliseconds per century by 2080.

Still, don't expect an extra hour anytime soon. Scientists estimate it would take about 200 million years for us to gain just one more hour in a day!

The takeaway: human activity is quietly changing some of Earth's most basic systems, even if we can't feel it yet.