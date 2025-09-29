Study reveals why Venus is different from Earth
Ever wondered why Venus looks so different from Earth?
A new 2025 study led by Madeleine Kerr at UC San Diego proposes that Venus's iconic crown-shaped surface features, or coronae, may be caused by a "glass ceiling" deep in its mantle.
This barrier traps heat and changes how the planet's surface forms, helping explain why Venus is so unique.
Research published in PNAS
Published this month in PNAS, the research shows there's a layer about 595km down that blocks most heat plumes—only the biggest bursts make it to the surface and create those volcanic rises.
The team used computer models to show how sinking dense rock sparks these effects.
Their models suggest this mechanism works if Venus's mantle is 250 to 400 kelvins hotter than Earth's.
Scientists say more research will help solve even more mysteries about our fiery neighbor.