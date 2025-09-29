Study reveals why Venus is different from Earth

Research published in PNAS

Published this month in PNAS, the research shows there's a layer about 595km down that blocks most heat plumes—only the biggest bursts make it to the surface and create those volcanic rises.

The team used computer models to show how sinking dense rock sparks these effects.

Their models suggest this mechanism works if Venus's mantle is 250 to 400 kelvins hotter than Earth's.

Scientists say more research will help solve even more mysteries about our fiery neighbor.