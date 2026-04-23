Study shows US and UK divide in workplace AI use
Technology
A new study shows a big divide in who actually uses AI tools at work.
More than 60% of high-income workers in the US and UK use AI every day, but just 16% of lower-income workers do.
Workers in higher-paying roles are far more likely to use AI regularly, so not everyone's getting the same boost from these tools.
Income determines preferred AI platforms
Turns out your paycheck often decides which AI you use.
Wealthier folks lean toward apps like Claude (where around 80% of US users come from households earning more than $100,000 a year), and Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT have similar crowds.
Meanwhile, Meta AI is the most used AI tool among people in households earning under $100,000, at nearly 63%.
So yeah, even our tech choices reflect the income gap.