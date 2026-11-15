Study: Stopping GLP-1 medications raises risk in type 2 diabetes
A new study says that people with type 2 diabetes who stop taking GLP-1 weight-loss medications like semaglutide or liraglutide could face almost double the risk of heart attack, stroke, or even death.
The takeaway? Sticking with your prescribed treatment really matters, even if side effects or costs make it tempting to quit.
Study finds GLP-1 heart protection
Researchers looked at more than 80,000 patients and found that these medications do more than just manage blood sugar; they also help protect your heart.
Still, many people stop using them within a year.
Experts stress: always talk to your doctor before making any changes, especially if you have other heart risks.