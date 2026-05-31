Study suggests fungi could remediate Martian soil for crop growth
A fresh study out today suggests fungi could be the secret to making Mars's toxic soil good enough for crops.
Instead of relying on methods like using human waste (think The Martian movie), researchers suggest that certain fungi could help clean up harmful elements in Martian regolith and provide nutrients plants need.
It's a promising step toward sustainable farming off Earth.
Fungi and algae improve Martian soil
Some fungi, like Trichoderma and Cryomyces antarcticus, can handle extreme conditions and neutralize toxins while boosting soil health.
Using them could cut costs by avoiding the need to ship soil from Earth.
Scientists have also successfully developed an algae-based fertilizer that can be produced from Martian resources, bringing us one step closer to growing food on Mars.