Study suggests timing cancer treatments to circadian rhythm improves outcomes
Technology
Turns out, when you get cancer treatment might matter as much as the timing of cancer treatment may also play a significant role.
A new study says syncing therapies like immunotherapy and radiation therapy with your body's natural 24-hour clock (your circadian rhythm) could make them work better and help patients feel fewer side effects.
Morning immunotherapy shows 63% lower mortality
Our bodies run on daily cycles that affect things like immune response and cell repair.
The research found that people who got immunotherapy in the morning had up to a 63% lower risk of death than those treated in the afternoon, likely because our immune systems are more active earlier on.
Scientists say bigger trials are needed, but hope this could lead to more personalized, effective cancer care.