Study: theta burst may boost social communication in autistic children
A new study suggests that quick sessions of theta-burst magnetic stimulation (a noninvasive treatment using rapid magnetic pulses) can improve social and communication skills in young children with autism and intellectual disabilities.
Researchers worked with 194 children (average age 6.5 years) who received brief treatments over five days.
Parents report monthlong gains, equipment costly
Parents reported clear boosts in their children's language and social abilities that lasted at least a month after treatment, with only minor side effects that went away on their own.
The study stands out for including children with intellectual disabilities, a group often overlooked in research.
While the results are promising, the equipment is pricey and not widely available yet, so more research is needed before this can become an everyday option.