Study: thrice-weekly french fries increase type 2 diabetes risk 20% Technology Jun 04, 2026

Love your fries? A new study says eating French fries three times a week bumps up your risk of type 2 diabetes by 20%.

Researchers tracked about 205,000 adults for up to four decades and found that it's really the fried potatoes, not just any potatoes, that are the main culprit.