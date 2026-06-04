Study: thrice-weekly french fries increase type 2 diabetes risk 20%
Technology
Love your fries? A new study says eating French fries three times a week bumps up your risk of type 2 diabetes by 20%.
Researchers tracked about 205,000 adults for up to four decades and found that it's really the fried potatoes, not just any potatoes, that are the main culprit.
Swap french fries for whole grains
Here's something useful: switching out French fries for whole grains could actually lower your diabetes risk by 19%.
On the flip side, replacing potatoes with white rice might make things worse.
The study's authors suggest cutting back on fried foods and choosing nutrient-rich options like whole grains to keep your health in check.